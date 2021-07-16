Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,348. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCOI opened at $77.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.57 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

