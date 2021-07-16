ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Holdings Increased by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,101 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 3.6% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned 1.14% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $17,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $178,000.

Shares of SH stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 261,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,127. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

