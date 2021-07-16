ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth $84,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.09. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $66.78 and a 52 week high of $124.73.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

