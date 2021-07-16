ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PBSFY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 33,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.53. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.21.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on PBSFY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

