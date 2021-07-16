Prosper (PROS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $183,866.00

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $183,866.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prosper has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00044120 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001716 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002269 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012457 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars.

