Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.51). As a group, research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo acquired 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 379,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.