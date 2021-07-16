Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs stock opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 121.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

