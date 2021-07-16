Proton (XPR) Hits Market Cap of $17.71 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $17.71 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00049087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00826918 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

