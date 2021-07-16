Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Up 355.6% in June

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 355.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGAOY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proximus presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BGAOY opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02. Proximus has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.2888 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

