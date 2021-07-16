Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Up 355.6% in June

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 355.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BGAOY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proximus presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of BGAOY opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02. Proximus has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.52.
About Proximus
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.
