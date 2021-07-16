Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PRYMY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price objective on shares of Prysmian and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prysmian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

Prysmian stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 10,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,678. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

