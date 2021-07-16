Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

KAR opened at $16.31 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

