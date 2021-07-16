Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 9,654 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $98.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

