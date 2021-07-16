Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.40. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $225.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $318,045.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

