Putnam Investments LLC Invests $7.72 Million in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 243,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

Shares of TRGP opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,370.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

