Putnam Investments LLC Sells 327,627 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 75.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327,627 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $283,296,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lennar by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after buying an additional 349,657 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $33,978,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $22,589,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Lennar by 185.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 239,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 155,770 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN opened at $96.86 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.