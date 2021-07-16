Putnam Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $114.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.87. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.03 and a 12-month high of $114.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

