Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Shares of PXS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 1,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 362,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

