Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Announces Earnings Results

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.
QBIO opened at $0.87 on Friday. Q BioMed has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92.
About Q BioMed
Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.