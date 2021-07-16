Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Disco Co. Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Disco in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of DSCSY opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.29. Disco has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $81.85.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

