Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Cut by Analyst

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXP. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $138.18 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $153.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

