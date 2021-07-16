Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Two Harbors Investment in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,484,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 52,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $378,678.48. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.