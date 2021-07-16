Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Republic Bank Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

FRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $199.82 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 755,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

