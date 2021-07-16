Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXAS. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $111.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.38. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,074 shares of company stock worth $4,550,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,169 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,670,000 after buying an additional 872,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

