Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

