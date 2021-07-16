Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.25 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.34.

ELD stock opened at C$12.46 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$11.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$312,140.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$908,536.60. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at C$916,782.66. Insiders have sold 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,531 over the last 90 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

