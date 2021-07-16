Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Boosted by Analyst

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Shares of LMAT opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $136,892,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

