Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGC. Raymond James raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.65.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.44 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.48.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.