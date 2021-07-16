Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Post Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Post in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Post’s FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on POST. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

NYSE:POST opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.77. Post has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Post by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AREX Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth about $18,369,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

