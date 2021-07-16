Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $436.41 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $298.78 and a one year high of $457.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,076 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,647,000 after acquiring an additional 468,422 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after acquiring an additional 403,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,651,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,006,000 after buying an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

