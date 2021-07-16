QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. QCR has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 36.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 97,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in QCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

