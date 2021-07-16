Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,004 PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after buying an additional 58,536 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,554,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $38.36 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

