Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,321 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $79.17 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

