Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $616,000 Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. Wedbush raised their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,310 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $247,356.30. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

