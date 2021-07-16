Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $637,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.10 to $16.90 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $15.64 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

