Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $549,000 Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,782 shares of company stock worth $46,153 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

