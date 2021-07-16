Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 17,141 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,141 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $69.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 3.17.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

