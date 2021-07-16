Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 208,100 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11. CI Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $505.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.