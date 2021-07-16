Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (QNTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Quaint Oak Bancorp stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.44. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Get Quaint Oak Bancorp alerts:

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.