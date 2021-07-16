Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get Quhuo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QH opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quhuo will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quhuo in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quhuo (QH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.