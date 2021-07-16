Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Sells $14,334,517.82 in Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 258,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $14,334,517.82.
NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.18. 2,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
