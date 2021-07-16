Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Sells $14,334,517.82 in Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 258,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $14,334,517.82.

NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.18. 2,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.