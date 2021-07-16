Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $740.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post $740.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $742.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $738.70 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $656.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

In related news, COO Subroto Mukerji purchased 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,231.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 95,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,818.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares worth $1,165,229. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

RXT opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -13.94.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

