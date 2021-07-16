RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.87. 3,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 478,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $605.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.