Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 750,000 Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLBLU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLBLU remained flat at $$9.97 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,051. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

