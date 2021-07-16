Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,784,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 2.09% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,089,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,826,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 25,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,695. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

