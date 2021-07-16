Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 500,000 Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITQRU remained flat at $$10.02 during midday trading on Friday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

