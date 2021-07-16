Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.95 Million in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,845,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,950,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Friday. 916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,624. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

