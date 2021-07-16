Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $6.29 Million in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.46% of Legato Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at $7,282,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter worth about $477,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legato Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LEGO remained flat at $$10.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,036. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.