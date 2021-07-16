Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $5.30 Million Investment in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 533,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock remained flat at $$9.96 on Friday. 7,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.