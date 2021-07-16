Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 504,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCLEU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth $125,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000.

OTCMKTS:SCLEU remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. 22,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,797. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

