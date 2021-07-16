Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,478,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,674,000.

Foresight Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.33 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

